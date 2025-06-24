GBMC RX: Summer safety tips

Summer is in full swing, and people are enjoying the sun, water, and warmth. GBMC Health Partners have some great tips for enjoying the season safely.

You should always protect your skin from the sun when enjoying time outdoors. Wear a sunscreen with 30-50 SPF, and reapply as needed. Despite some claims, no sunscreen is truly waterproof, so be sure to reapply after swimming or showering, or every two hours. You can also wear UV protective clothing for added safety.

Take care of yourself in the heat. Heat exhaustion means your body is unable to cool itself effectively and can lead to bigger issues like heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include feeling nauseous, lightheaded or dizzy, a wobbling or unsteady gait, the immediate urge to sit or lie down, or a heart palpitations. If you notice these symptoms in yourself or someone else, try to get inside or sit in the shade, drink cool liquids, and use cool compresses to bring body temperature down.



Enjoy summer safely with timely tips from GBMC Health Partners

Ticks can also be a summer health hazard. Always check your body after spending time outside, especially after walking through tall grass or wooded areas. If you see a bite or tick, see your primary care physician to have it checked.

When swimming, use the buddy system, and never let kids swim alone. Follow all posted signage and instructions when swimming, and be sure to look out for rip currents in the ocean.

