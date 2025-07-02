A stroke occurs when blood flow is cut off to the brain, either by a burst blood vessel (hemorrhagic) or a blockage (ischemic). Both types of stroke are considered an emergency and require immediate medical attention.

To identify symptoms of a stroke, remember to BE FAST:





Learn about stroke risk and symptoms from GBMC

GBMC RX: Stroke risk awareness



B - balance may be affected

E - eyesight may become blurry or someone may experience double vision

F - facial dropping can occur

A - arms and legs may feel loss of sensation or grip

S - slurred speech

T - time to call 911

If you experience one or more of these symptoms, getting medical care within four hours is essential to help mitigate lasting effects like aphasia and movement issues. Women are more likely to develop blood clots, leading to an increased risk of stroke.

Risk factors for stroke include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, lack of exercise, poor diet, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and diabetes. If you're at risk, lifestyle changes like increasing movement, limiting alcohol and smoking, and eating a DASH diet for hypertension.

The Primary Stroke Center at GBMC has one of the highest stroke survival rates for inpatient stay, 1 month post-discharge and 6 months post-discharge in Maryland. Learn more here.