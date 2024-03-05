GBMC RX - Specialty Pharmacy

GBMC recently opened its own Retail and Specialty Pharmacy onsite.

The GBMC Specialty Pharmacy assists patients who are taking complicated, high-cost medications that are used to treat complex, chronic conditions like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis.These types of medications require specific handling, special instructions, may need to be administered by a medical professional and may not be readily available at local pharmacies. Typical fill time for specialty medications at traditional pharmacies can take weeks compared to just days at GMBC, and conventional prescriptions can be filled same day.

There is also often an exorbitantly high cost associated with these medications, which can make accessibility and affordability a struggle for some patients. The specialty pharmacy program was set up in parallel with the financial advocacy program, which allows patients to get medications much faster and spend less time worrying about the associated costs.

Pharmacists also review patient laboratory results and medication history to improve communication with patients and their providers; provide one-on-one counseling to manage medications and avoid harmful side effects and are experts in chronic illnesses or issues such as cancer, transplants, infectious diseases, inflammatory conditions, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, and heart disease.

GBMC Specialty Pharmacy is located inside GBMC's main campus and open to patients, staff and their families, and the community.

Learn more here.