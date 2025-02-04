GBMC RX - regular cancer screenings boost treatment success

GBMC's Sandra & Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute is a state of the art facility that brings together the oncology physicians and clinical teams to foster collaboration and the best possible treatment outcomes.

Screenings are an important part of your yearly physical. While not all cancers can be screened for, breast, lung, colorectal, cervical, and prostate cancers all have safe and effective screening processes. While you should speak with your doctor about your personal history and risk factors, you should be screened regularly starting at age 40 or 45.

Cancer screenings help detect abnormalities or cancer early on, and early treatment has an impact on curability and treatment plans. Even if you don't show any symptoms or have any family history of a type of cancer, it's still; a good idea to be screened.

Most commercial insurance plans cover routine screenings, and there are programs available for uninsured patients to offset costs.

