GBMC RX - Orthopaedics

As the fall season approaches, marathon training and other outdoor workouts gain momentum, but that could put you more at risk for an injury.

To help prevent injury, don't increase mileage by more than 10-15% per week, and make sure to stretch and warm up before taking off.

As kids head back to the playing fields, its important to pay attention to limping or other signs of growth plate injuries.

If you do feel pain after activity, get checked out. Catching strain or injury early can lead to better outcomes. Senior athletes should consider lower impact activities like swimming or biking to help avoid injury caused by high impact workouts like running.

