GBMC RX - Optical Care

The Eye Center at GBMC provides a full spectrum of services for eye health, and makes getting the right optical prescription as easy as 1, 2, See!

At GBMC’s Optical Center on Joppa Road, experienced eye care professionals specialize in getting you the perfect fit. The center work with infants and children, seniors, and everyone in between.

The Optical Center offers frames from top designers that match your individual style, the shape of your face, and your prescription needs. Lenses are custom made using the latest technology, and opticians measure with precision and recommend the best lenses for you to ensure the highest quality optics.

Walk-ins are welcome, but patients can enjoy the convenience of choosing eyewear in the same location and with the same team you know and trust.

Learn more and make an appointment here.