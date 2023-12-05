GBMC RX - Managing Holiday Emotions

During the holidays, an increase of fun but often exhausting festivities can lead to disrupted routines and dysregulated emotions for our children.

To navigate this, it's crucial to maintain a basic routine. Keep deviations to about an hour and prioritize food, movement, and especially sleep. Don't feel obligated to accept every holiday invitation; choose 1-2 quality activities per day and be sure to schedule rest time so your family can recharge.

If a meltdown does happen, be ready to adapt plans if necessary, even if your children protest. Ultimately, the key is to strike a balance between holiday celebrations and maintaining your child's wellbeing. Let them get their emotions out and give them space to recharge as necessary.

Learn more from the GBMC Practical Parenting Podcast here.