GBMC RX: Early detection for colorectal cancer can improve outcomes

March is colorectal cancer awareness month, and a good reminder that colonoscopies are the best screening tool to catching and treating it early. The dedicated team at GBMC collaborates with doctors and surgeons from other specialties to offer fully integrated treatment plans to patients with complex colon and rectal conditions.

Screenings for colorectal cancer should begin at age 45 for those with an average risk. Colonoscopies are a safe and effective screening tool, and doctors can even remove pre-cancerous polyps during the appointment. Fecal tests like Cologaurd are also effective, however further testing may be needed after a fecal test.

While each cancer occurs in the large intestine, doctors distinguish between colon cancer (cancer in the upper large intestine) and rectal cancer (occurring in the lower large intestine). Symptoms for both can include blood in the stool, abdominal discomfort, and changes in bowel habits.

Risk factors for colorectal cancers include a high intake of red meat, alcohol, and processed foods as well as smoking and a sedentary lifestyle. Switching to a high fiber diet and healthy lifestyle can reduce risk.

Early detection is the best way to improve outcomes and can also mean treatments are less invasive. Treatments for colorectal cancers will depend on the stage, spread, and severity, but can include surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy.

