GBMC RX - Discover Greater Beauty MedSpa at GBMC

GBMC has proudly opened the new Greater Beauty MedSpa for high quality cosmetic treatments.

The facility opened in the Fall and is led by Dr. Jennifer Heller—vascular, vein and wound care expert and consistently ranked as a Top Doc by Baltimore magazine. Greater Beauty's commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology and employing experienced professionals ensures patients receive the best care possible. Providers have extensive medical training and practice the most exactly safety standards.

Services include injectables, HydraFacials, Keravive, microneedling, tattoo removal and laser hair removal. Moving forward, Greater Beauty also plans to include a holistic group support and possible speaker series and patient stories.

