GBMC Rx - Car Seat Safety

When it comes to car seat safety, it's crucial to understand the different stages, from rear facing to forward facing and booster settings.

Always ensure the car is on level ground during installation.

Take the time to read both your car seat and vehicle manuals for proper and safe installation, whether using the latch or seat belt.

When harnessing your baby, position shoulder straps correctly, secure the chest clip at armpit level, and perform a pinch test to ensure a snug fit.

In Maryland, the law mandates rear facing for children 2 and under, but it's recommended to continue until the child outgrows height/weight limits.

These best practices ensure safe transportation no matter your child’s age.

For more information, click here.