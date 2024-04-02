GBMC RX - Bike Fittings

Cycling can be an enjoyable physical activity, but improper bike fit can lead to discomfort, injuries, and time off the bike.

A professional bike fit performed by a physical therapist, like staff at GBMC Active Life Physical Therapy, ensures optimal alignment tailored to your body. These adjustments can reduce pain and improve power and efficiency.

Beyond basic sizing, a thorough assessment considers factors like joint angles and weight distribution, which can be affected by handlebar and seat adjustments as well as foot positioning. As an expert in anatomy and body mechanics, a PT can provide specialized insights that will allow you to fully enjoy cycling without limitations.

Schedule a professional bike fit today and unlock the full potential of your riding experience!

Learn more here.