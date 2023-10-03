GBMC RX - Active Life Physical Therapy

An ACL injury or tear can have serious consequences for both elite and amateur athletes. Female athletes are 2 to 8 times more likely to suffer an ACL injury than male athletes, but the physical therapy process is similar. The staff at Active Life Physical Therapy, a GBMC affiliate, are experts in ACL rehab and returning patients to sports and activities they love.

Patients undergoing an ACL repair need to be prepared for the rigorous rehabilitation process and dedicated to their physical therapy. ACL repairs require an 8 to 12 month time frame for a return to sports.

While most athletes return to sport, the risk of re-rupture within two years is as high as 22%. Surgeons often recommend 2 to 4 weeks of physical therapy before surgery to reduce swelling, normalize range of motion, and improve strength.

After surgery, physical therapy is focused first on protection, then strength and plyometrics, and finally sport specific drills. Your movement patterns can change post-surgery, so completing physical therapy and not rushing back to sports is crucial to preventing re-injury.

Learn more here.