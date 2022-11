Physician Assistants (PA) are state licensed, nationally certified medical providers. PAs can function as a PCP and can provide well and sick visits, prescription, referrals, and more.

PAs are found in most healthcare settings, allowing for a diverse knowledgeable care team.

PAs affiliated to GBMC work in the hospital as well as GBMC's many primary and family care partners in Baltimore and Harford Counties.

Find a GBMC PA here.