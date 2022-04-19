GBMC - Opioid Crisis

Opioid overdoses and deaths are still happening at alarming rates throughout Maryland and the entire country.

An increase in prescription opioid abuse began in the late 1990s, leading to a bump in heroin related overdoses and now abuse and death due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Opioid abuse does not discriminate based on ZIP code or economic status. The problem is widespread in both urban, suburban, and rural areas. Signs or symptoms of drug abuse include new or erratic behavior or attitude changes, changes in sleeping pattern, issues at school or work, or money or items going missing or being sold off.

GBMC is here to support you or a loved one looking for help. GBMC Health Partner PCPs are able to be a part of a greater treatment team that may include addiction specialists. GBMC also works with Sheppard Pratt and other options in the community.

