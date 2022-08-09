GBMC - Obesity and Cancer Risk

Obesity is a major risk factor for many types of cancer, including colon, breast, thyroid, and uterine.

Observational studies have noted that patients who have had weight loss surgery show a 30% risk reduction for certain cancers. If you are at increased risk due to obesity, speak with your doctor about options like increasing exercise, changing diet, and making sure to schedule appropriate screenings like colonoscopy or breast exams.

If lifestyle changes aren't working, bariatric surgery may be recommended. GBMC offers sleeve surgery, which decrease the size of the stomach so patients don't feel as hungry and feel more full faster, or bypass surgery, when the flow of food is diverted to the end of the intestines.

