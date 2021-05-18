GBMC - National Nurses Month

May is National Nurses Month, and GBMC is honoring these heroes who have worked on the front lines for the last year.

Nursing is often referred to as the art of science, knowledge, and caring. GBMC celebrates the Art of Nursing and each of its components through their Nursing Recognition Program. The program is structured in a way that recognizes nursing staff who exemplify and embody the fundamental elements of the art of nursing within their field.

GBMC also has one of the best nursing residency programs in the state. New graduates go through the program and are promoted to a higher rank upon completion. Nursing staff is also encouraged to follow their interests through the career track program.

Learn more here.