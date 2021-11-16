GBMC - Macular Degeneration

Macular degeneration is the most common cause of vision loss in people over 60. As people age, the cells in the center of the eyes degenerate, leading to blind spots or loss of central vision. Central vision is our focus on fine details like reading or recognizing faces.

Regular checkups with your eye doctor are the best way to catch early signs of macular degeneration. Prevention methods include not smoking and living a healthy lifestyle with a diet full of fruit and veggies.

If you are diagnosed with macular degeneration, the Richard E. Hoover Low Vision Rehabilitation Services at GBMC can help.

