GBMC - Lung Cancer Risks

In 2021, someone was diagnosed with lung cancer every two and a half minutes, and 380 people died of the disease each day. That's a larger death rate than breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined.

Many lung cancers do not cause any symptoms until they have spread, so knowing your risk factors is key. Smoking is the biggest risk factor by far, causing between 80-90% of lung cancers. Radon is another risk factor. This odorless gas is naturally occurring, but you should have your home tested every three years, especially if you live in one of Maryland's radon red zones.

If you currently smoke or were a long-term smoker, it's important to talk to your primary care physician about a lung cancer screening test. These are usually low-dose CT scans and may be covered by Medicare or your insurance. If you need a lung cancer specialist, the team at the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute can provide you with comprehensive diagnosis and treatment options.

