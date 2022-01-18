Hospitalists are part of a medical subspecialty that focuses on coordinating care during a patient's stay while they are admitted to a hospital.

At GBMC, hospitalists act as a primary physician for a patients by providing care as well as coordinating with specialists and other medical teams. The hospitalist also orders testing, blood panels, imaging, and the like and makes care choices along with the patient and their loved ones.

After the hospital stay has ended, the hospitalist can follow up with a patient's PCP or outpatient facility to make sure care is ongoing and appropriate.

Learn more here.

