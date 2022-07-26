GBMC - Gilchrist Hospice Care

All Medicare beneficiaries are entitled to 180 days of hospice, yet many people wait until the final days of life to seek hospice.

In fact, most people receive hospice for 18 days or less—in essence, receiving only 10% of what they are entitled to. When people don’t receive hospice until the final days of life, they miss out on all that hospice can offer and may end up spending difficult days in the hospital or emergency room.

Hospice services include physician and nurse care as well as visits by spiritual workers, social workers, medications, medical equipment, and even bereavement support for caregivers and families. Hospice care can take place at the patient's home without them having to be moved to an unfamiliar facility.

