GBMC - Free Varicose Vein Screening

The Vein Center at GBMC offers expertise and technology to address the entire spectrum of venous issues – from the diagnosis and treatment of serious conditions to cosmetic procedures.

Varicose veins form when the valves responsible for pushing blood up towards the heart and sealing off blood from coming back down malfunction, which can cause blood to leak back down and pool in the vein. Varicose veins are more common in women and have a genetic component to them.

Join the Vein Center at GBMC for a FREE Drive-Thru Vein Screening on Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Farmhouse Hill (main campus) with FREE consultations and prizes! Masks are required. No appointment necessary.

Learn more by calling 443-849-6123 or click here.