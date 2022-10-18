Watch Now
GBMC - Flu Season

Flu season is here, and with it comes questions about shots, symptoms and more. GBMC is with us for a Day of Answers.

Flu or covid? Both viruses have similar symptoms, which include fever, sore throat, runny nose, and cough, but treatments are different. If you're feeling sick, get tested so you can start feeling better faster with the correct treatment plan.

The flu shot is safe to take with the updated covid booster. Even if you've had covid recently, it's important to keep up with boosters.

Flu and covid shots are available at local pharmacies and health department pop-up clinics.

Learn more here.

