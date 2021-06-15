Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

GBMC - Father's Day 5K 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 13:42:47-04

The GBMC Neonatal Intensive Care Unit helps support the hospital tiniest patients and their families in their 22 bed ward.

You can help NICU patients and families by registering for or donating to the 33rd Annual Father's Day 5K. The race is held on GBMC beautiful campus, and participants can run or walk either one mile or the full 5K.

Funds raised will help support a new bereavement program, which includes memory kits and a support group. Funds will also go towards updating medical equipment for the NICU.

Learn more and register here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020