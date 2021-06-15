GBMC - Father's Day 5K 2021

The GBMC Neonatal Intensive Care Unit helps support the hospital tiniest patients and their families in their 22 bed ward.

You can help NICU patients and families by registering for or donating to the 33rd Annual Father's Day 5K. The race is held on GBMC beautiful campus, and participants can run or walk either one mile or the full 5K.

Funds raised will help support a new bereavement program, which includes memory kits and a support group. Funds will also go towards updating medical equipment for the NICU.

Learn more and register here.