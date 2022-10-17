GBMC - Domestic Violence Awareness

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

GBMC's Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) and Domestic Program is dedicated to connecting victims and survivors to local resources as well as providing specialized care in the hospital setting at no cost to the patient. Access to these resources is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. It is important to recognize that abuse can take many forms. Sexual, financial psychological, medical, and physical abuse are all types of domestic violence.

On Thursday, October 20, GBMC invites employees and the public to wear purple in support of Domestic Violence Awareness. You can stop by the GBMC cafeteria to learn more, find resources, and enter for raffle prizes.

