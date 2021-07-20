GBMC - Cleft Lip and Palate

July is Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month. The Cleft Lip and Palate team at GBMC provides amazing resources and support to the community.

The team works with patients from birth through adulthood, and can even work with parents prenatally if a problem is picked up on ultrasound. If the cleft is not found through ultrasound, a baby should be seen as soon as possible after birth, and parents can expect supportive, continuing care.

The Cleft Lip and Palate team values the emotional health of both the patient and their family. The team is able to refer therapists, and the parent to parent support program helps families know they aren't alone.

