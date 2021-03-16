GBMC - Children and the Pandemic

It's no surprise that children across the country are experiencing increased anxiety and depression caused by the pandemic. Isolation from friends and family members coupled with virtual schooling has taken a toll on both adults and children.

If you've noticed a change in your child's behavior, it's best to have an open and honest conversation with them to help get on the same page and deal with the problem. It's also important to help prepare your children for the next steps - as more vaccines roll out and restrictions are rolled back, there may be a new level of anxiety about getting back to "normal" life.

If you're concerned about your child's mental health and it is not an emergency, speak with their pediatrician or PCP to find the right level of care.

