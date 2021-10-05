GBMC - Breast Cancer Screenings

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and a good time to remind women of the importance of screening.

Regular screenings can help detect cancer early on, and starting treatments early drastically improves outcomes.

While advice can be conflicting, a good rule of thumb is to begin annual mammography at age 40 if you are at average risk. Speak with your doctor about factors like family history and genetic testing and if you're a candidate to begin screenings early.

The Sandra & Malcolm Berman Comprehensive Breast Care Center at GBMC offers everything a patient needs in one place, with easy access to doctors, surgeons, and specialists. The care team is able to give the individualized with the most up-to-date treatments.

