GBMC - Bariatric Surgery & Comprehensive Obesity Management Program

GBMC's Comprehensive Obesity Management Program (COMP) offers counseling, support, and education to patients both before and after weight loss surgery.

COMP offers both sleeve and gastric bypass surgeries for weight loss management. In many cases, insurance can help defray costs of weight loss surgery. Patients generally need to have a BMI over over 40, or over 35 with a co-morbid medical condition like sleep apnea, high blood pressure, or diabetes.

Patients work with a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists, mental health professionals, and more to make sure they are ready to have a successful surgery. The support doesn't stop after surgery either. COMP staff can help with diet and exercise programs, counseling in either group or one on one settings, support from past patients, and more.

