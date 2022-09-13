GBMC - Arthritis Treatments

Arthritis affects millions of Americans each year with symptoms including pain, stiffness, swelling, and loss of motion in affected joints. For some, medical intervention is necessary to treat the pain and steroid injections are one treatment method available to treat pain associated with arthritis.

Steroid injections are safe and can be performed quickly in a doctors office. You can drive yourself home after the injection and there are no activity modifications necessary, other than icing the injection site. Steroid injections can be done every three months or as needed for pain.

