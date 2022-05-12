GBMC - Art of Nursing Awards

Nursing is often referred to as the art of science, knowledge, and caring.

GBMC HealthCare celebrates the Art of Nursing and each of its components through the Nursing Recognition Program. The program is structured in a way that recognizes nursing staff who exemplify and embody the fundamental elements of the art of nursing within their field.

Nurses at GBMC enjoy the community, small-town feel of the hospital. Leadership is right there on the floor working alongside them, with multiple mentorship and career advancement opportunities available.

The 2022 Art of Nursing Awards will take place on May 12, 2022 at 4:30pm. You can stream the event live on Facebook here.

