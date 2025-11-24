The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) is the leading voice for the private sector in the Baltimore region, bringing together more than 300 companies, nonprofits, and institutions to drive collective impact, strengthen economic competitiveness and foster inclusive growth. For 70 years, they have championed equitable economic growth in Baltimore City and the surrounding counties.





GBC presents Vision 2035: Building for a Better Baltimore Region

GBC's final signature event of the year, Vision 2035: Building for a Better Baltimore Region will take place on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Camden Yards Warehouse. Featuring TED-style talks and fireside conversations around three key themes: Things Moving Things (logistics), Things Moving People (transit) and People Moving People (livability), the event assembles more than 250 business, government and civic leaders to help connect major infrastructure and development projects to the region’s long-term economic success.

Whether you're a major player in real estate and development or simply passionate about Baltimore's future, this is your opportunity to engage with the people and projects driving future progress.

