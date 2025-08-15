GBC celebrates a 70 year legacy of leadership

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) is an organization of more than 300 business and civic leaders committed to a bright future for Baltimore. For 70 years, they have championed equitable economic growth in Baltimore City and the surrounding counties.





Register for GBC's 70th Annual Meeting

GBC is celebrating 70 years of leadership

GBC is celebrating its 70th Annual Meeting on Friday, September 12 at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. Through archival photos, exhibits, and storytelling, the event will transform the venue into a "living museum" to showcase how GBC has helped shape major milestones and initiatives that have defined Greater Baltimore.

The evening will bring together business, civic, and community leaders to reflect on past achievements and explore future priorities. It’s a celebration of the Baltimore Region’s momentum and a platform for advancing regional growth.

Learn more and register for GBC's 70th annual meeting here.