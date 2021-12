Christmas at Gaylord National is back this holiday season and it is bigger than better than ever!

This year, the resort is offering the spectacular holiday décor visitors know and love, including the 55-foot suspended Starlight Christmas tree, magical indoor snowfall, and a fantastic lineup of over 13 different attractions like ice bumper cars, and ice tubing as well as the new Gaylord Hotels original production, I Love Christmas Movies™.

