Gary Sinise - Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Celebration of Service

With Memorial Day upcoming, the Gary Sinise Foundation is hosting a Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Celebration of Servicefor our Vietnam War Veterans on Friday night, May 26, at Constitution Hall in Washington D.C. that is free and open to the public. The concert features a performance by a, musician, and humanitarian Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band with actor/director Joe Mantegna serving as Master of Ceremonies.

The concert comes as the country marks the 50th anniversary of when U.S. Combat Operations came to an end in Vietnam, and the 20th anniversary of when Gary formed the Lt. Dan Band to entertain our service members and their families and uplift them through music.

Sinise comes from a family of military service with his father having joined the Navy during the Korean War, his Uncles having served in World War II and his three brothers-in-law serving in the Army during the Vietnam War. Seeing first-hand just how poorly returning Vietnam veterans were treated when they returned home was the start of a 40+ year journey and counting to ensure all veterans receive the support and gratitude they deserve, including through his work with the Gary Sinise Foundation, established in 2011.

For more information on the Welcome Home Concert and the Gary Sinise Foundation, click here.