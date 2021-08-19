Gambrills Veterinary Center - The Miracle Vet

Gambrillis Veterinary Center treats your pet as their own. The center provides comprehensive medical care for all types of pets, as well as boarding services, grooming services, dental services, and even doggie daycare!

Owner and veterinarian Dr. Jason Orenstein is known as the "miracle vet" for his tenacity and willingness to go the extra mile and use the latest technology to provide better quality of life for animals.

Dr. Orenstein is even a bit of a miracle himself - he was told he would never practice again after a car crash in his 20s left him with a broken neck.

You can watch and learn more about Dr. Orenstein and his team on The Miracle Vet, airing on WMAR at 7:30 pm on Saturday, August 21 at 7:30pm.

