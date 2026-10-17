FutureCare is Maryland’s premier short-stay rehabilitation and skilled nursing company. The company is locally owned and operated, with 16 centers serving the Baltimore Metropolitan area.

The VitalStrong rehabilitation programs offered at FutureCare provide comprehensive rehabilitation with cutting edge equipment and modalities to help get you home faster and stronger.

The company’s goal is to provide the highest level of clinical expertise in a caring and compassionate environment, with state of the art services to help a person get back on their feet again.



FutureCare’s comprehensive rehab gets patients back on their feet

FutureCare is also the area's largest skilled provider of ventilator care and weaning, with over 20 years of vent experience. Vent-dialysis services are also offered at Futurecare.

FutureCare offers both in-patient rehabilitation as well as out-patient services. To learn more about our programs or to schedule a tour, please contact the admissions department at a FutureCare near you, or visit www.futurecare.com.