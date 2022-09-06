Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Frontline Worker Challenges

Posted at 1:48 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 13:48:12-04

The majority of Americans are introduced to the workforce through frontline jobs like waiting tables, stocking store shelves or folding clothes. Roughly 112 million Americans are frontline employees, and more than 70% of Black and Hispanic Americans in the U.S. are considered frontline workers.

Lack of advancement opportunities and sub quality experience on the frontline is hindering the American dream, and research shows that corporate DEI efforts in recent years drastically overlook the largest and most diverse part of the workforce: the frontline employees who face challenges related to opportunity, advancement, and experience.

This latest research from McKinsey & Company highlights the outsized impact companies can have on job quality and economic mobility for employees of color by extending DEI efforts to frontline workers.

Learn more and read the report here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019