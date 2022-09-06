Frontline Worker Challenges

The majority of Americans are introduced to the workforce through frontline jobs like waiting tables, stocking store shelves or folding clothes. Roughly 112 million Americans are frontline employees, and more than 70% of Black and Hispanic Americans in the U.S. are considered frontline workers.

Lack of advancement opportunities and sub quality experience on the frontline is hindering the American dream, and research shows that corporate DEI efforts in recent years drastically overlook the largest and most diverse part of the workforce: the frontline employees who face challenges related to opportunity, advancement, and experience.

This latest research from McKinsey & Company highlights the outsized impact companies can have on job quality and economic mobility for employees of color by extending DEI efforts to frontline workers.

Learn more and read the report here.