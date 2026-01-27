From classrooms to community, Sacred Heart School of Glyndon is shaping confident, compassionate learners.





Through innovative academics, service to others, and spiritual preparation, Sacred Heart develops the unique, God-given gifts of each student in a safe, nurturing, and diverse environment. Many of the staff and administration are former students or parishioners, and the parish and school function together to build a solid foundation. Students attend services daily, and parishioners are encouraged to support school events like concerts and the annual tree lighting.

Sacred Heart offers a full range of academics with small group support and a student-teacher ratio of about 14-1. Small class sizes make it easier to connect with students, identify struggles, and offer support. Students in second through eighth grades are issued a device and classrooms utilize interactive whiteboards to enhance engagement.

