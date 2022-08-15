FriXion for Good Challenge

For one high school chemistry teacher, the power of an engaging demonstration has turned him into a social media star. Phil Cook, well known for his engaging and educational TikTok posts, is making STEM concepts fun and accessible for students of all ages with the help of the incredible thermo-sensitive ink science behind FriXion erasable pens – the first line of pens ever to be Authenticated™ by STEM.org (the leaders in STEM education) as a valuable teaching and learning tool.

Chem Teacher Phil is sharing details about the FriXion for Good Challenge - if more than 7,143 people get involved at the same time, they will simultaneously create over 1-million degrees of heat using the erasable pen. If Phil, his followers, other teachers, and viewers get involved and help generate those million degrees – Pilot will donate 25% of profits from the FriXion ColorSticks 16-pack (sold on Amazon), and the FriXion ColorSticks 10-packs (sold at Walmart and Target), between August 3 - November 8, 2022 to Girls Who Code.

