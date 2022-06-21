Watch
Freelance Workers report by Fiverr

Baltimore -- a popular destination for Freelance Work
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jun 21, 2022
While the pandemic and “Great Resignation” have highlighted people leaving jobs that were no longer a good fit, it has also given rise to more freelancers, as people sought flexibility and autonomy.

With the added stress of rising inflation and a possible looming recession, people may be looking for a new career or side hustle.

Fiverr’s latest Freeland Economic Impact Report sheds light on where these professionals are thriving and what opportunities this type of work can provide.

To learn more, click here.

