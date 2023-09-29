If you need reliable, friendly transportation services, look no further than FreedomCar.

With more than 30 years of expertise under their belts, husband-and-wife team Mark Thistel and Robyne Lyles know customer service. FreedomCar can get you everywhere you need to go, including medical visits, errands, airport runs and more. If you're leaving the state, FreedomCar even offers long distance services.

FreedomCar employees are vetted and insured. As more businesses are moving to a work-from-home model, FreedomCare is expanding services and spaces for employees, adding a new garage, office space, and even a health center with meditation room. Drivers are full time employees, not gig workers, and do not accept tips.

Plan your next trip here.