Franchón Crews-Dezurn - The Heavy Hitting Diva

Renaissance woman Franchón Crews-Dezurn, aka "The Heavy Hitting Diva" is one of the most accomplished boxers of our time. She continues to fight in the ring while designing and showing her clothing line and working on music.

After coming up short during the headliner world title fight in the UK, Dezurn returns to the ring on Friday December 15 to bring back the belt and win her title back. The card also features YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

The WBC Super Middleweight Championship takes place Friday, December 15 in Orlando, Florida. Stream live on the DAZN app.

Learn more here.

