Four Seasons Baltimore - Run to Beat Cancer

The second annual Four Seasons Run to Beat Cancer 5k will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Participants will race through scenic Harbor East and raise funds for cancer research and patient support, then enjoy a hot breakfast at the Four Seasons in Baltimore.

Participants across the Northeast can also join virtually as the Johns Hopkins Division of Pediatric Oncology and Four Seasons Baltimore work together to raise awareness and vital funding for childhood cancer research.

Cancer research helps improve treatment options and cure rates. The National Cancer Institute only provides about 4% of their research budget for pediatric cancers, so raising funds and awareness to help fill that gap is incredibly important.

Learn more and sign up here.