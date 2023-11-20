Forgiving Johnny highlights the positive impact of technology on the Los Angeles

County Public Defender’s Office (LACPDO) and the residents of LA by following

the journey of LACPDO public defender Noah Cox and the case of his client,

Johnny, an individual with developmental disabilities who faced a 20-year prison sentence after an altercation with his brother-in law.

Cox was able to digitally access the documentation he needed quickly through a cutting-edge client case management system, created by LACPDO and digital consultancy Publicis

Sapient, to seek diversion and treatment for Johnny rather than incarceration.

The film shows how technology aided Cox in navigating the complex legal and archival

system, making a significant impact in the outcome of Johnny’s case.

