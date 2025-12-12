Forever Athlete Management helps college athletes protect their value in the NIL era

The Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era has transformed college sports, giving athletes unprecedented opportunities to earn real money while still in school. Despite the headlines about big paydays, many players are walking into brand deals blind, and even leaving significant value on the table. NIL contracts can be complex and, at times, predatory. For athletes who come from financially challenging backgrounds and lack money managers, experienced agents, and other advocates, the risks are especially high.





Forever Athlete Management helps support college athletes in the NIL era

Learn how college athletes are protecting their value in the NIL era

Agents at Forever Athlete Management can break down a contract for a player, helping them understand not just their monthly pay structure, but also elements like tax liabilities and hidden clauses like transfer portal provisions buried in the fine print. Without guidance, an athlete might celebrate a major payday without realizing the obligations attached to it.

Financial literacy is essential, and organizations like FAM emphasize educating both athletes and their families. By reviewing contracts line by line and keeping the process simple and transparent, they help players protect themselves from predatory deals. The goal is for everyone involved to understand the plan.

The right agent will guide a player through college, the NFL, and long after. Learn more here, text "agent" to 281-600-8040, or follow Chas Sampson on Instagram @chas.sampson