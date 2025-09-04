In celebration of National Black Business Month, the Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) is highlighting Black-owned businesses that are fueling creativity, building community, and helping shape Baltimore’s inclusive economy.





Food truck favorite Fishnet is expanding their roots and bringing fresh flavor to Remington

Food truck aficionados may recognize local favorite Fishnet from season 17 of The Great Food Truck Race, and now the exciting fast casual seafood eatery is thrilled to announce their restaurant opening at the end of 2025 in Remington.

Fishnet specializes in fresh fish and handcrafted sides, bringing high-quality fish to the people of Baltimore.

