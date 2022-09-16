Watch Now
Food Bank Friday - Weis Markets

Posted at 12:47 PM, Sep 16, 2022
September is Hunger Action Month, and WMAR-2 News is joining with the Maryland Food Bank and Weis Markets to help answer the call.

Data shows that families are having a harder time meeting everyday needs with rising inflation. In addition to their Low Low Prices program, Weis Markets is committed to giving back to the communities they serve.

Weis Markets customers can help by purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers or rounding up their orders to the nearest dollar at the register. Money collected stays in the community and benefits the Maryland Food bank.

The food bank is able to stretch each donated dollar a long way to help maximize the impact of the donation and serve as many people as possible.

Learn more here.

