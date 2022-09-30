Food Bank Friday - September 30, 2022

As Hunger Action Month comes to a close, it's important to know that hunger exists year-round.

Inflation has hit many families hard, and makes it difficult to make ends meet. The Maryland Food Bank and partners like Weis Markets are coming together to help the community.

In 2022 alone, the Maryland Food Bank has awarded more than 10.8 million in food and grants to community partners to help them stay open and stay strong.

Weis Markets Low Low Prices program offers guests everyday low prices on thousands of items them buy frequently, including produce and frozen items. You can also find name brand quality at wonderful prices when you shop Weis Quality items.

