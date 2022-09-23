Food Bank Friday - Hunger Action Month

Food insecurity is a reality for many of our friends and neighbors. Hunger Action Month is a national campaign each September to help bring awareness to hunger and food insecurity.

Weis Markets and the Maryland Food Bank have teamed up to help fight hunger. The need is high in Maryland, especially now as inflation and prices continue to rise. The need and cost for food has double for the Maryland Food Bank, and they could use help more than ever before.

Shoppers at Weis Markets can help by purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers or rounding up their orders to the nearest dollar at the register. Money collected stays in the community and benefits the Maryland Food Bank.

