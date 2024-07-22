Watch Now
Flourishing Minds Wellness Center - Holistic Approach

Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 22, 2024

Flourishing Minds Wellness Center helps provide a safe, nonjudgmental atmosphere for health and healing.

Flourishing Minds is a holistic substance abuse and mental health center. They offer group and individual therapy, psychiatry services, medication management, community resources, and holistic health services to residents of Baltimore City, county, and the surrounding areas. The clinic explores holistic approaches to integrated care and pioneers change in destigmatizing mental health issues.

Holistic services include yoga, meditation, exercise and nutrition plans, aromatherapy, reiki therapy, and more. Services are available for all clients, including children.

Learn more here and start your journey to wellness today.

